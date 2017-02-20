Animated Slideshow

Featured Content

Acrylic Fiber – New Life Through Creativity

Posted on

Seventy-five years have passed since the invention of acrylic fiber by DuPont scientists in 1941. Described as a “remarkable” fiber that is not damaged by sunlight, this fiber was claimed to have lasting resistance to mildew, high temperatures and even sulfuric acid. Many other features have since been discovered that have increased the product interest and range of applications. Several innovation tools have been used to reinvent the product and increase its lifetime, ensuring its suitability for textiles and technical applications, as well as for carbon fiber production.…Continue Reading »

INDEX 17

Apr 4 2017 - Apr 7 2017

INDEX™17, the World’s Leading Nonwovens Exhibition! Bringing together key players from every dimension of the innovative world of nonwovens, INDEX is the largest global meeting place for the nonwovens market, its suppliers and customers. The next edition of this event …Continue Reading »

Techtextil Frankfurt

May 9 2017 - May 12 2017

Techtextil is the leading international trade fair for technical textilesand nonwovens showing the full range of potential uses of modern textile technologies. Making new contacts, connecting technologies and opening up tomorrow’s markets – under the motto ‘Connecting the Future’, Techtextil …Continue Reading »

World of Wipes International Concerence

Jun 12 2017 - Jun 15 2017

ABOUT WOW 2017 PRESENTATIONS INDA is proud to announce a Call for Presentations for the 2017 World of Wipes® conference. World of Wipes (WOW) is organized and presented to the nonwoven fabrics industry by INDA, Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry. Presentations …Continue Reading »

RISE 2017 Conference

Sep 12 2017 - Sep 14 2017

RISE® 2017 Connects Emerging Technologies with Real Applications INDA Technology Conference Comes to Raleigh Next September The Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics Conference, RISE® 2017, will be held Sept. 12-14, at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel in North Carolina, …Continue Reading »

Dornbirn Manmade Fiber Congress

Sep 19 2017 - Sep 22 2017

The annually held Dornbirn-MFC is organized by the Austrian Man-Made Fibers Institute, located in Vienna, Austria. The Austrian Man-Made Fibers Institute has been founded in 1960 from man-made fiber producers and the Austrian textile industry with the aim to support …Continue Reading »