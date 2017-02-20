Seventy-five years have passed since the invention of acrylic fiber by DuPont scientists in 1941. Described as a “remarkable” fiber that is not damaged by sunlight, this fiber was claimed to have lasting resistance to mildew, high temperatures and even sulfuric acid. Many other features have since been discovered that have increased the product interest and range of applications. Several innovation tools have been used to reinvent the product and increase its lifetime, ensuring its suitability for textiles and technical applications, as well as for carbon fiber production.…Continue Reading »